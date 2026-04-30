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Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Reaches New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Severn Trent logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week high: Severn Trent shares reached GBX 3,302 and last traded at GBX 3,284 on heavy volume (1,480,490 shares), marking a fresh 12-month peak.
  • Analyst consensus is "Hold": The average target is GBX 2,978.17—below the current price—while recent broker moves were mixed (Deutsche Bank cut its target to GBX 2,950; JPMorgan raised theirs to GBX 3,225).
  • Financial profile and risks: The company has a market cap of £9.93bn and a PE of 31.47 but a very high debt-to-equity ratio (601.64); it is a regulated UK water utility with inflation-linked dividends and multi-year regulatory certainty.
  • Interested in Severn Trent? Here are five stocks we like better.

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,302 and last traded at GBX 3,284, with a volume of 1480490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,047.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 to GBX 2,950 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,975 to GBX 3,225 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 2,978.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Severn Trent

Severn Trent Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,132.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,935.33.

About Severn Trent

(Get Free Report)

As one of Britain's largest water companies, we supply fresh, clean drinking water to over nine million people across our region - around two billion litres every day. Once used, we collect, clean, and treat the water before safely returning it to the environment. We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long-term asset growth, and inflation-linked dividends. The UK's regulatory model provides a high degree of certainty over five-year periods.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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