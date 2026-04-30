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Share Repurchase Program Approved by Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Builders FirstSource logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Builders FirstSource's board approved a $500.0 million share repurchase program, allowing the company to buy back up to 5.4% of outstanding shares via open‑market purchases.
  • The company reported Q1 EPS of $0.27, missing estimates while revenue of $3.29 billion beat expectations but was down ~10.1% year‑over‑year; management signaled softer margins and FCF and the stock fell amid heavy trading to about $79.18.
  • Insider activity included Director Paul S. Levy buying 50,000 shares at $87.73, while analysts remain mixed — the consensus rating is Hold with a target price of $117.62 (9 Buys, 11 Holds, 3 Sells).
  • Interested in Builders FirstSource? Here are five stocks we like better.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 30th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Builders FirstSource from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded down $4.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.18. 5,931,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business's fifty day moving average is $89.22 and its 200-day moving average is $105.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.63. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $151.03.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.87%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Builders FirstSource this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat estimates — Q1 revenue of $3.29B topped consensus (~$3.18B) even as sales fell ~10% YoY, showing demand still generates top‑line but at lower volumes. Builders FirstSource's Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Beat
  • Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive — William Blair maintained a Buy/Outperform stance citing depressed valuation and margin recovery potential, supporting a medium‑term recovery case. Analyst Maintains Buy on Builders FirstSource
  • Positive Sentiment: Insider buying activity noted (recent purchase disclosed), which can be a constructive signal for long‑term investors. Builders FirstSource slides after Q1 loss and weaker 2026 outlook
  • Neutral Sentiment: Mixed guidance — company issued revenue guidance range (~$14.6B–$15.6B) around consensus but gave a more cautious tone on margins and FCF; range leaves room for beat or miss depending on execution. Press Release / Slide Deck
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analyst landscape is mixed — several buys/overweights and price targets above current levels coexist with neutral ratings and recent target trims, so watch upcoming revisions. Analyst and price‑target summary
  • Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and profitability hit — Q1 EPS $0.27 missed estimates (~$0.39–$0.41) and the company swung to a net loss versus profit a year ago; this is the primary driver of the negative price reaction. Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates
  • Negative Sentiment: Weaker 2026 outlook on margins and FCF — management signaled softer end‑market demand and lowered margin/FCF expectations, which hurts a stock valued on cash generation and share repurchases. Slides after Q1 loss and weaker outlook
  • Negative Sentiment: High trading volume and market reaction — the combination of an earnings miss, guidance caution and a swing to a loss prompted heavier selling and pressure on the stock near its recent lows. MarketBeat BLDR summary

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,727,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $151,526,466.43. This represents a 2.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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