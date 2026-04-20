Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Sharp Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.9556, but opened at $0.8992. Sharp shares last traded at $0.9247, with a volume of 1,507 shares.

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Sharp Trading Down 5.6%

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Sharp had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Sharp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.132-0.132 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sharp Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation, founded in 1912 by Tokuji Hayakawa and headquartered in Sakai, Osaka, is a Japanese multinational electronics manufacturer. Over its century-long history, Sharp has been recognized for pioneering products such as the Ever-Sharp mechanical pencil and for its sustained innovation in display technologies.

The company's core offerings span consumer electronics and professional solutions, including LCD televisions, large-scale displays, mobile device components, multifunction printers, and energy products such as solar panels and energy storage systems.

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