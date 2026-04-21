Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 1012913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Shattuck Labs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Shattuck Labs from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shattuck Labs presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STTK

Shattuck Labs Trading Up 4.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $595.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of ($1.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STTK. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,072,000. NEXTBio Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $11,497,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $7,031,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $4,945,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 2,968.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,131,888 shares of the company's stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company's stock.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc NASDAQ: STTK is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is focused on developing immunotherapeutic vaccines to prevent and treat substance use disorders, with an initial emphasis on opioids. Shattuck Labs employs a proprietary hapten‐carrier conjugate technology designed to generate high‐affinity drug‐specific antibodies that sequester target molecules in the bloodstream and reduce their passage across the blood‐brain barrier.

The company's lead program targets fentanyl, a synthetic opioid responsible for a significant proportion of overdose fatalities.

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