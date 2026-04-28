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Shell (LON:SHEL) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Shell logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on Shell, which sits in a mixed analyst landscape (four Buy, six Hold) and carries a consensus rating of Hold with an average target price of GBX 3,383.33.
  • Shares traded at GBX 3,315.50 (up GBX 63) on unusually heavy volume, and insiders Wael Sawan and Sinead Gorman recently purchased shares at GBX 3,011, indicating insider buying while the stock trades near its 12‑month high.
  • Five stocks we like better than Shell.

Shell (LON:SHEL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Shell to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 3,383.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shell

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded up GBX 63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,315.50. The stock had a trading volume of 317,792,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,247,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,373 and a twelve month high of GBX 3,592. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,290.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,949.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £185.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wael Sawan bought 23,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,011 per share, with a total value of £722,037.80. Also, insider Sinead Gorman bought 15,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,011 per share, for a total transaction of £476,972.51. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell's strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050. As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Shell (LON:SHEL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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