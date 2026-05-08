Shell (LON:SHEL) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shell (LON:SHEL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHEL. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 3,850 target price on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 44 target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,824.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Shell Stock Down 1.0%

Shell stock opened at GBX 3,104.50 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,331.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,973.70. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,403.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,592. The firm has a market capitalization of £173.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shell news, insider Wael Sawan acquired 23,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,011 per share, for a total transaction of £722,037.80. Also, insider Sinead Gorman acquired 15,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,011 per share, for a total transaction of £476,972.51. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shell News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:

Shell Company Profile

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell's strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050. As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.

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