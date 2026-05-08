Shell (LON:SHEL) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Shell (LON:SHEL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 44 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target points to a potential downside of 98.58% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Shell from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Shell to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 2,824.

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Shell Stock Down 1.0%

Shell stock opened at GBX 3,104.50 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,331.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,973.70. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,403.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 3,592. The stock has a market cap of £173.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97.

Insider Transactions at Shell

In related news, insider Sinead Gorman purchased 15,841 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,011 per share, with a total value of £476,972.51. Also, insider Wael Sawan acquired 23,980 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,011 per share, for a total transaction of £722,037.80. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Shell

Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:

About Shell

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell's strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050. As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.

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