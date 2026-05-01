Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Hits New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 2418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Zacks Research raised Shenzhou International Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shenzhou International Group has an average rating of "Hold".
View Our Latest Research Report on SHZHY
Shenzhou International Group Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78.
About Shenzhou International Group
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Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited operates as a vertically integrated knitwear manufacturer, providing design, sourcing, knitting, dyeing, cutting and sewing services for major global apparel brands. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, the company has grown from a single factory into one of China’s largest garment producers. Its comprehensive production network encompasses strategic locations throughout eastern and western China, enabling efficient supply chain management and capacity to meet demand across multiple seasons.
The company’s primary offerings include knitted sportswear, casual wear and performance apparel, which it supplies to internationally recognized partners such as Nike, Adidas, Uniqlo and Puma.
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