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Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Hits New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Shenzhou International Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SHZHY hit a new 52-week low — the stock traded as low as $5.79 and last at $5.97 on light volume (2,418 shares), trading below its 50‑day ($6.76) and 200‑day ($7.78) moving averages.
  • Analyst sentiment is cautious — Zacks raised the stock to a "Hold" on April 13, and MarketBeat reports an average rating of "Hold" based on one analyst.
  • Company profile — Shenzhou International is a vertically integrated knitwear manufacturer that supplies major apparel brands such as Nike, Adidas, Uniqlo and Puma.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Shenzhou International Group.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 2418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised Shenzhou International Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shenzhou International Group has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on SHZHY

Shenzhou International Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78.

About Shenzhou International Group

(Get Free Report)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited operates as a vertically integrated knitwear manufacturer, providing design, sourcing, knitting, dyeing, cutting and sewing services for major global apparel brands. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, the company has grown from a single factory into one of China’s largest garment producers. Its comprehensive production network encompasses strategic locations throughout eastern and western China, enabling efficient supply chain management and capacity to meet demand across multiple seasons.

The company’s primary offerings include knitted sportswear, casual wear and performance apparel, which it supplies to internationally recognized partners such as Nike, Adidas, Uniqlo and Puma.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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