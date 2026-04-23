Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading Down 10.5% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) were down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.67 and last traded at $45.8420. Approximately 994,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,315,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.22.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Shift4 Payments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.76.

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Shift4 Payments Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.84.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 2.84%.The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman acquired 159,244 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.15 per share, with a total value of $7,030,622.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,321,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,331,289.05. The trade was a 13.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 385,757 shares of company stock worth $17,666,153. 25.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Summer Road LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

Further Reading

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