Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.500-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion.

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Shift4 Payments Trading Up 4.9%

FOUR stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $108.50. The company's 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOUR. Capital One Financial set a $50.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $71.00 target price on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOUR

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman acquired 159,244 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.15 per share, for a total transaction of $7,030,622.60. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,321,207 shares in the company, valued at $58,331,289.05. The trade was a 13.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 385,757 shares of company stock worth $17,666,153. Insiders own 25.15% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,443 shares of the company's stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 29.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

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