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Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Shin-Etsu Chemical logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week high: Shin-Etsu reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as $24.14 (last $23.48) on volume of about 208,320 shares, and was up roughly 2.7% that session.
  • Analyst view & recent results: The consensus rating is "Hold" (Zacks recently set it to Hold); the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.17 on $4.08 billion in revenue and sell-side analysts expect roughly $0.93 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Solid fundamentals but premium valuation: Market cap is about $93.22 billion with a PE of 27.95, a very low debt-to-equity ratio (0.05) and strong liquidity (current ratio 6.26, quick ratio 4.66), while 50- and 200-day moving averages ($20.44/$17.58) show upward momentum.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 208320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Up 2.7%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.50%.The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shin-Etsu Chemical is a large Japanese chemical company that manufactures a broad range of basic and specialty chemical products for industrial and technology customers. The company is known for production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and related vinyl products, silicones and silicone-based compounds, and high-purity silicon materials used in semiconductor and photovoltaic industries. Its product mix spans commodity chemicals for construction and plumbing as well as higher-margin specialty materials for electronics and precision manufacturing.

Key product lines include PVC resins and compounds for infrastructure and building applications; silicones and silicone elastomers used across automotive, healthcare and consumer markets; and semiconductor-grade silicon and silicon wafers that supply chipmakers and solar-cell manufacturers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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