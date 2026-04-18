Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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Read Our Latest Report on Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Stock Performance

Shares of SGIOY stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 41.82%.The company had revenue of $966.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company that conducts research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription drugs and vaccines. Established in the late 19th century, the company has expanded its focus beyond domestic markets to become a global player in pharmaceuticals, with particular expertise in anti-infectives, pain management, cardiovascular and central nervous system disorders.

The company's product portfolio spans both established and innovative therapies.

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