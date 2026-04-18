Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded Shionogi & Co. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) from a "hold" to a "strong sell".
  • Analyst views are mixed—The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock to "hold" on April 8, but with one hold and one sell rating the stock's consensus is a "Reduce".
  • Recent results beat expectations, with quarterly EPS of $0.28 vs. $0.19 forecast and revenue of $966.5M vs. $848.4M, while the company shows a $17.34B market cap, P/E of 13.41, high liquidity and very low debt.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Report on Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Stock Performance

Shares of SGIOY stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 41.82%.The company had revenue of $966.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR

(Get Free Report)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company that conducts research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription drugs and vaccines. Established in the late 19th century, the company has expanded its focus beyond domestic markets to become a global player in pharmaceuticals, with particular expertise in anti-infectives, pain management, cardiovascular and central nervous system disorders.

The company's product portfolio spans both established and innovative therapies.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Right Now?

Before you consider Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR wasn't on the list.

While Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines