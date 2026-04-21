Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.19, but opened at $9.7899. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 6,315 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGIOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research lowered Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Trading Down 3.9%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 41.82%.The business had revenue of $966.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company that conducts research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription drugs and vaccines. Established in the late 19th century, the company has expanded its focus beyond domestic markets to become a global player in pharmaceuticals, with particular expertise in anti-infectives, pain management, cardiovascular and central nervous system disorders.

The company's product portfolio spans both established and innovative therapies.

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