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Shipping Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 6th

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Frontline logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names Frontline (FRO), Almonty Industries (ALM) and Viking (VIK) as the three shipping stocks to watch, citing they had the highest dollar trading volume among shipping names in recent days.
  • Shipping stocks are inherently cyclical and volatile, with performance closely tied to global trade volumes, freight rates, fuel costs, fleet capacity and geopolitical or regulatory developments.
  • Notably, Almonty is actually a tungsten producer that mines and ships concentrate from Portugal, while Viking operates a fleet of 92 river, ocean and expedition vessels, showing the list mixes traditional shipping operators and related resource shippers.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Frontline.

Frontline, Almonty Industries, and Viking are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is transporting goods by sea — including container lines, bulk carriers, tankers and related shipping or logistics services. Investors view them as cyclical, commodity-like equities whose performance closely tracks global trade volumes, freight rates, fuel costs, fleet capacity and regulatory or geopolitical developments, making them prone to volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Frontline (FRO)

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRO

Almonty Industries (ALM)

Almonty Industries Inc. is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc. is based in TORONTO.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALM

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Frontline Right Now?

Before you consider Frontline, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Frontline wasn't on the list.

While Frontline currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

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