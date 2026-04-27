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Shipping Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Viking logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener identified seven shipping stocks to watch today: Viking (VIK), Almonty Industries (ALM), Scorpio Tankers (STNG), Pitney Bowes (PBI), Frontline (FRO), Golar LNG (GLNG), and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM).
  • Shipping is highly cyclical and risk‑sensitive: sector prices move with global trade volumes, freight/charter rates, fuel and insurance costs, and regulatory changes, and these names posted the highest dollar trading volume among shipping stocks recently.
  • Viking is a notable highlight: Viking Holdings operates a 92‑ship fleet across river, ocean, and expedition segments and is featured in MarketBeat coverage comparing cruise operators' performance.
  • Interested in Viking? Here are five stocks we like better.

Viking, Almonty Industries, Scorpio Tankers, Pitney Bowes, Frontline, Golar LNG, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services are the seven Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are equity shares of companies involved in maritime transport — including owners and operators of container ships, dry‑bulk carriers, tankers, and firms providing related port, logistics, or maritime services. They are highly cyclical and sensitive to global trade volumes, freight and charter rates, fuel and insurance costs, and regulatory changes, so their prices often move with economic cycles and shifts in commodity demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Almonty Industries (ALM)

Almonty Industries Inc. is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc. is based in TORONTO.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALM

Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STNG

Pitney Bowes (PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc., a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBI

Frontline (FRO)

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRO

Golar LNG (GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLNG

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZIM

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Viking Right Now?

Before you consider Viking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viking wasn't on the list.

While Viking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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