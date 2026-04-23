Shore Capital Group Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for XP Power (LON:XPP)

XP Power (LON:XPP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of XP Power from GBX 975 to GBX 1,400 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, XP Power currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,724.

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Read Our Latest Report on XPP

XP Power Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of XPP stock traded down GBX 6 on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,482. 81,175 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,074. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,352.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,120.14. XP Power has a 52 week low of GBX 600 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,557.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £415.43 million, a PE ratio of -35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity at XP Power

In other news, insider Jamie Pike bought 7,496 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,330 per share, with a total value of £99,696.80. Also, insider Charlotta Ginman bought 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,336 per share, with a total value of £20,240.40. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies. It also provides engineering services. The company serves healthcare, industrial technology, and semiconductor equipment manufacturing industries. XP Power Limited was founded in 1988 and is based in Singapore.

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