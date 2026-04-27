Shore Capital Group Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research note issued on Monday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 660 price target on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 660.

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Eagle Eye Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of EYE opened at GBX 393 on Monday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 410. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 340.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 316.87. The stock has a market cap of £117.34 million, a PE ratio of -1,155.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 0.46 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Eye Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.22%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Eye Solutions Group will post 12.1000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anne De Kerckhove bought 3,921 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 383 per share, with a total value of £15,017.43. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS and AI company, enabling retail, travel and hospitality brands to earn lasting customer loyalty through harnessing the power of real-time, omnichannel and personalized marketing. Our powerful technology combines the world's most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability with cutting edge, built-for-purpose AI to deliver 1:1 personalization at scale for enterprise businesses, globally. Our growing customer base includes Loblaws, Southeastern Grocers, Giant Eagle, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, JD Sports, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, the Woolworths Group and many more.

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