Shore Capital Group Reaffirms "House Stock" Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MKS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group to GBX 430 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 416.43.

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Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 325.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 353.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 357.66. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 315.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 411.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 362.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stuart Machin sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 404, for a total transaction of £606,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marks and Spencer Group

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK's most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation. We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands. We do this through a network of stores and websites globally, and together, across our stores, support centres, warehouses and supply chain, our 65,000 colleagues serve over 30 million customers each year.

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