Shore Capital Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital Group in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,075 price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,480 to GBX 1,425 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Panmure Gordon cut their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 995 to GBX 830 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,360 to GBX 1,200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,216.67.

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Dunelm Group Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 820.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 891.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,022.41. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 770 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported GBX 42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 105.88%. Equities analysts expect that Dunelm Group will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dunelm Group

In other news, insider Luisa Wright bought 2,442 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 963 per share, for a total transaction of £23,516.46. Company insiders own 34.13% of the company's stock.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm is the UK's market leader in homewares with a purpose 'to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come'. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments. The business was founded in 1979 by the Adderley family, beginning as a curtains stall on Leicester market before expanding its store footprint.

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