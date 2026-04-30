Short Interest in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Drops By 18.6%

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,119 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 19,797 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,891 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Alpha Capital Acquisition to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alpha Capital Acquisition

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Alpha Capital Acquisition by 19.3% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 615,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 99,579 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $636,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASPC opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

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