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Short Interest in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Expands By 112.6%

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Chanson International logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest surged by 112.6% to 104,340 shares as of April 15, equal to about 0.3% of shares and a days-to-cover of roughly 0.4, indicating elevated short activity but limited time for a sustained short-covering squeeze.
  • Shares plunged to $0.18 mid-day (down $2.31) on exceptionally high intraday volume, trading well below the 50- and 200-day moving averages and close to the 52-week low.
  • Analyst sentiment remains negative with a MarketBeat consensus of "Sell" and Weiss Ratings edging the stock from "sell (e+)" to "sell (d)"; trading was also affected by multiple LULD halts and a short-interest reporting anomaly.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 104,340 shares, an increase of 112.6% from the March 31st total of 49,068 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,218 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Chanson International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chanson International this week:

  • Neutral Sentiment: Multiple LULD trading halts occurred throughout the morning and midday, repeatedly pausing CHSN trading and likely amplifying intraday price swings and volume concentration. These pauses are market mechanism responses, not company-specific news.
  • Neutral Sentiment: One short-interest data feed showed an anomalous entry (0 shares, NaN change) as of April 24 — this appears to be a reporting/data error rather than a market event; treat that specific print with caution.
  • Negative Sentiment: Reported short interest as of April 15 rose to 104,340 shares, up 112.6% from March 31 (49,068). Short interest now represents about 0.3% of shares and the days-to-cover is very low (~0.4 days), indicating more short activity and potential downside pressure but limited time for a sustained short-covering squeeze.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chanson International from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHSN

Chanson International Price Performance

Shares of CHSN traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 137,010,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,602. The company's 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. Chanson International has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $70.40.

Chanson International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chanson International, Inc is a Taiwan‐based designer, manufacturer and distributor of electronic massage and wellness products. The company focuses on developing advanced full-body massage chairs, handheld massagers, foot and eye massaging devices, and heat therapy systems. Chanson leverages proprietary technologies in vibration, air compression and thermal stimulation to deliver relaxation and support musculoskeletal health.

The company markets its products under the Chanson brand through a combination of retail showrooms, wellness centers, e-commerce platforms and direct sales networks.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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