Short Interest in FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Decreases By 27.8%

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,299,902 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 1,799,218 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,967 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Get FSUN alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about FirstSun Capital Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting FirstSun Capital Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support intact — Stephens trimmed its price target from $44 to $43 but kept an "overweight" rating, implying ~21% upside from recent levels; that signals continued analyst conviction despite the cut. Benzinga

Analyst support intact — Stephens trimmed its price target from $44 to $43 but kept an "overweight" rating, implying ~21% upside from recent levels; that signals continued analyst conviction despite the cut. Positive Sentiment: Top-line beat — FirstSun reported Q1 revenue above estimates, which supports the thesis of continued loan growth and fee income strength. MSN: Q1 sales beat estimates

Top-line beat — FirstSun reported Q1 revenue above estimates, which supports the thesis of continued loan growth and fee income strength. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings/call materials posted — management released the Q1 earnings presentation and hosted the call (useful for modeling and diligence). No new capital actions were announced in the slides. Earnings call presentation

Full earnings/call materials posted — management released the Q1 earnings presentation and hosted the call (useful for modeling and diligence). No new capital actions were announced in the slides. Neutral Sentiment: Sector commentary — market commentary highlights FSUN’s print as part of a broader banking-sector discussion today; that can amplify stock swings but is not new company-specific news. Kalkine Media

Sector commentary — market commentary highlights FSUN’s print as part of a broader banking-sector discussion today; that can amplify stock swings but is not new company-specific news. Negative Sentiment: Guidance/metrics raised concerns — management expects 2026 net interest margin in the mid–3.80s and CET1 around the low 10s (≈10.7%) after a portfolio repositioning; margins and a thinner capital buffer may limit upside and raise execution risk if credit or rates move unfavorably. Seeking Alpha: NIM & CET1 guidance

Guidance/metrics raised concerns — management expects 2026 net interest margin in the mid–3.80s and CET1 around the low 10s (≈10.7%) after a portfolio repositioning; margins and a thinner capital buffer may limit upside and raise execution risk if credit or rates move unfavorably. Negative Sentiment: Credit headwinds flagged on the call — summaries of the earnings call describe "credit bumps" even as the company balances growth, which could pressure future earnings and explain investor caution. TipRanks: Balances Growth With Credit Bumps

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings raised FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler set a $45.00 price objective on FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on FirstSun Capital Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstSun Capital Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSUN

Insider Activity at FirstSun Capital Bancorp

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $52,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $52,920. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstSun Capital Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 508.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FSUN stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.48. The company's stock had a trading volume of 603,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,409. The company has a market cap of $990.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $42.34.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $109.95 million during the quarter. FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FirstSun Capital Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FirstSun Capital Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While FirstSun Capital Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here