Short Interest in Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Decreases By 49.8%

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 66,880 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the March 31st total of 133,106 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.1 days.

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Gecina Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GECFF opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Gecina has a 12-month low of $77.83 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.46.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina is a leading French real estate investment trust (SIIC) specialising in the ownership, development and management of office and residential properties, predominantly within the Paris region. The company's portfolio includes strategic assets in high-demand business districts and urban neighbourhoods, positioning Gecina as a key player in France's commercial and residential markets.

The company's core activities span property development, asset management, leasing and operational property services.

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