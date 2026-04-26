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Short Interest in Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Decreases By 49.8%

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Gecina logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Short interest fell 49.8% in April to 66,880 shares from 133,106 at March-end, equal to about 0.1% of shares and producing a high short-interest ratio of 80.1 days on average daily volume of 835 shares.
  • Gecina's ADR opened at $78.98 and trades in a 12‑month range of $77.83–$111.44 with 50‑day/200‑day moving averages of $81.68/$89.46; the firm has a debt-to-equity of 0.45 and low liquidity ratios (quick and current ratios of 0.09).
  • Interested in Gecina? Here are five stocks we like better.

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 66,880 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the March 31st total of 133,106 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.1 days.

Gecina Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GECFF opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Gecina has a 12-month low of $77.83 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.46.

Gecina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gecina is a leading French real estate investment trust (SIIC) specialising in the ownership, development and management of office and residential properties, predominantly within the Paris region. The company's portfolio includes strategic assets in high-demand business districts and urban neighbourhoods, positioning Gecina as a key player in France's commercial and residential markets.

The company's core activities span property development, asset management, leasing and operational property services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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