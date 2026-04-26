Free Trial
→ Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Short Interest in Health In Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIT) Expands By 140.1%

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Health In Tech logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest surged 140.1% to 829,807 shares as of April 15, equal to about 1.4% of shares outstanding and a days-to-cover ratio of 6.6 based on average daily volume.
  • Institutions have been active—Geode boosted holdings by 46.6% and firms like Renaissance, XTX, Ancora and Two Sigma added positions—while analysts are split: Wall Street Zen cut to a "sell," Craig Hallum started coverage with a "buy" and $4 target, and the MarketBeat consensus is a "Buy" with a $3.25 target.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Health In Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIT - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 829,807 shares, a growth of 140.1% from the March 31st total of 345,566 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,437 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health In Tech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health In Tech by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,502 shares of the company's stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 54,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Health In Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Health In Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Health In Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Health In Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HIT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Health In Tech from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Health In Tech in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Health In Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIT

Health In Tech Price Performance

Shares of HIT remained flat at $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,169. Health In Tech has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $90.54 million, a PE ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 6.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter.

Health In Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health in Tech, Inc engages in the provision of insurance technology platforms which offer a marketplace of processes in the healthcare industry. Its services include Stone Mountain Risk, eDIYBS, HI Card, HI Performance Network, and Ancillary Products. The company was founded by Tim Johnson in 2014 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Health In Tech Right Now?

Before you consider Health In Tech, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Health In Tech wasn't on the list.

While Health In Tech currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
From American Alternative (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines