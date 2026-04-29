Short Interest in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Rises By 27.8%

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,367 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 2,634 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,374 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get HFBL alerts: Sign Up

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

HFBL stock remained flat at $19.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714. The stock's fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.37. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.47%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana's payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisiana. Through its subsidiary Home Federal Bank, F.A., the company delivers a full suite of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts and online banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses.

The company's lending portfolio encompasses residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate financing, construction and development loans, and various consumer credit products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana wasn't on the list.

While Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here