Short Interest in ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Decreases By 20.8%

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC - Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,130 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 34,248 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,432 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered ImmuCell from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on ImmuCell

ImmuCell Price Performance

NASDAQ ICCC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.46. 12,365 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,002. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 million, a PE ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 0.30. ImmuCell has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICCC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmuCell by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,852 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Steadtrust LLC acquired a new position in ImmuCell during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmuCell by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation NASDAQ: ICCC is a biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and markets immunological products and diagnostic assays designed to enhance animal health in dairy and beef cattle. Headquartered in Portland, Maine, the company focuses on supporting herd health management through its portfolio of passive immunology solutions and veterinary diagnostics.

The company's flagship offering, CalfGuard natural colostrum supplement, is formulated to promote the passive transfer of antibodies in newborn calves and reduce the incidence of neonatal diseases.

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