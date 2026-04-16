Short Interest in ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Grows By 25.3%

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 34,248 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 27,331 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,114 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Get ImmuCell alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered ImmuCell from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICCC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmuCell

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steadtrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmuCell during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,852 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

ImmuCell Stock Performance

Shares of ICCC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.57. 12,313 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,800. ImmuCell has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 million, a P/E ratio of -68.77 and a beta of 0.30. The business's 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation NASDAQ: ICCC is a biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and markets immunological products and diagnostic assays designed to enhance animal health in dairy and beef cattle. Headquartered in Portland, Maine, the company focuses on supporting herd health management through its portfolio of passive immunology solutions and veterinary diagnostics.

The company's flagship offering, CalfGuard natural colostrum supplement, is formulated to promote the passive transfer of antibodies in newborn calves and reduce the incidence of neonatal diseases.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ImmuCell, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ImmuCell wasn't on the list.

While ImmuCell currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here