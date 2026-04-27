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Short Interest in J. W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Expands By 81.2%

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
J. W. Mays logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Short interest rose 81.2% in April to 1,761 shares (about 0.1% of shares outstanding), lifting the days-to-cover to 2.6 based on average daily volume of 671 shares — a large percentage move but small absolute short position.
  • Recent results and fundamentals show weakness: quarterly EPS was -$0.25 on $5.21M revenue, with negative ROE (-1.62%) and net margin (-3.90%); market capitalization is about $80.9M and the P/E is -93.18.
  • Wall Street sentiment is negative, with Weiss Ratings reiterating a "Sell (d-)" and MarketBeat reporting a consensus "Sell" rating.
  • Interested in J. W. Mays? Here are five stocks we like better.

J. W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,761 shares, an increase of 81.2% from the March 31st total of 972 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 671 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

J. W. Mays Price Performance

MAYS opened at $40.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 million, a P/E ratio of -93.18 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. J. W. Mays has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $61.99.

J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter. J. W. Mays had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of J. W. Mays in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAYS

J. W. Mays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.W. Mays, Inc NASDAQ: MAYS is a New York–based real estate holding company that traces its roots to the department store chain founded by Joseph Wesley Mays in 1924. After winding down its retail operations in the early 1980s, the company redeployed its capital into property ownership, repositioning itself as a landlord and property manager focused on income‐producing real estate assets.

The company's core business activities include acquisition, leasing and management of commercial, retail and multi-family residential properties.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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