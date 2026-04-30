Short Interest in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) Expands By 18.2%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 63,878 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 54,021 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,937 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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LanzaTech Global Trading Down 2.0%

LNZA stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $247.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. LanzaTech Global has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($6.47) by $6.43. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LanzaTech Global will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LanzaTech Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNZA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,045.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,346 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168,247 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 188,891 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149,576 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNZA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of LanzaTech Global to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

LanzaTech Global, Inc is a carbon recycling company that specializes in capturing industrial emissions and converting them into sustainable fuels and chemicals through a proprietary gas fermentation process. By utilizing metal- and microbe-catalyzed conversion technologies, the company transforms waste carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide streams from steel mills, refineries, and other industrial sites into ethanol, jet fuel precursors, and other commodity chemicals. These products can be used as drop-in replacements for petrochemicals, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and advance circular economy initiatives.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Skokie, Illinois, LanzaTech has developed its platform through research collaborations and commercial demonstration plants.

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