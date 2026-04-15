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Short Interest in Lonza Group Ag (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Increases By 34.6%

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Lonza Group logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Short interest rose 34.6% to 5,253 shares as of March 31, though this still represents 0.0% of the company's stock with a short-interest ratio of 0.0 days based on average daily volume of 171,137 shares.
  • Shares traded up $0.48 to $68.12 on Wednesday on a volume of 19,892 (below the average of 96,350), with a 12‑month range of $58.53–$73.85 and 50/200‑day moving averages of $64.99 and $67.07.
  • Analyst sentiment has improved recently—Royal Bank of Canada upgraded to a moderate buy and Zacks moved to hold—resulting in an average rating of "Moderate Buy" (one Buy, one Hold).
  • Interested in Lonza Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Lonza Group Ag (OTCMKTS:LZAGY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,253 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the March 15th total of 3,903 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,137 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Lonza Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of LZAGY traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $68.12. The company's stock had a trading volume of 19,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,350. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $58.53 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on LZAGY

About Lonza Group

(Get Free Report)

Lonza Group is a Swiss multinational life sciences company that provides products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. Headquartered in Switzerland, the company operates globally with manufacturing and research facilities across Europe, North America and Asia, serving customers involved in drug discovery, development and commercial production. Lonza's client base ranges from large pharmaceutical firms to emerging biotech companies and manufacturers of consumer health and specialty chemical products.

The company's core activities center on contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) for small molecules and biologics, including process development, clinical and commercial-scale manufacturing, and fill–finish services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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