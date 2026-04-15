Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Short Interest in NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Drops By 24.0%

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
NatWest Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell 24.0% to 516,939 shares as of March 31 (down from 680,582 on March 15), producing a short‑interest ratio of 18.7 days while representing roughly 0.0% of outstanding shares.
  • Recent results and valuation: NatWest (RBSPF) has a $68.05B market cap and P/E of 9.65, and it topped estimates with Q4 EPS $0.23 vs. $0.20 and revenue $5.83B vs. $5.72B, with a net margin of 18.6% and ROE of 13.1%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 516,939 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 680,582 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,642 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.7 days.

NatWest Group Price Performance

RBSPF stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The group traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and grew through subsequent mergers and acquisitions—most notably the acquisition of National Westminster Bank (NatWest) in 2000. In 2020 the firm adopted the NatWest Group name to align the corporate identity more closely with its primary retail brand. Over its long history the group has undergone significant restructuring and recapitalization, including interventions and reforms following the global financial crisis.

NatWest Group operates across retail, commercial, corporate and institutional banking, as well as wealth management and private banking.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NatWest Group Right Now?

Before you consider NatWest Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NatWest Group wasn't on the list.

While NatWest Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
From Awesomely, LLC (Ad)
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
By Chris Markoch | April 9, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
By Thomas Hughes | April 9, 2026
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines