Short Interest in NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Drops By 24.0%

NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 516,939 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 680,582 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,642 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.7 days.

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NatWest Group Price Performance

RBSPF stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The group traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and grew through subsequent mergers and acquisitions—most notably the acquisition of National Westminster Bank (NatWest) in 2000. In 2020 the firm adopted the NatWest Group name to align the corporate identity more closely with its primary retail brand. Over its long history the group has undergone significant restructuring and recapitalization, including interventions and reforms following the global financial crisis.

NatWest Group operates across retail, commercial, corporate and institutional banking, as well as wealth management and private banking.

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