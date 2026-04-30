Short Interest in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Grows By 18.8%

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,000,962 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 2,526,288 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,333 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of ONE Gas from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OGS

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.6%

ONE Gas stock opened at $87.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.60. ONE Gas has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $90.78.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $689.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.44 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 10.89%.The business's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ONE Gas

In other ONE Gas news, insider Brian F. Brumfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $194,144.24. This trade represents a 30.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 23.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,050 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 19,522 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 269.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,902 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 31,275 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

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