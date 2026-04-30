Short Interest in Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF) Decreases By 17.4%

Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 158,303 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 191,627 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,761 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

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Perfect Trading Down 1.3%

PERF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.68. 36,826 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,124. Perfect has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $170.90 million, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.31. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

Perfect (NYSE:PERF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Perfect had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Perfect will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Perfect

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in shares of Perfect in the first quarter worth $338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perfect by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,938,529 shares of the company's stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 464,702 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Perfect by 164.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,595 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perfect by 63.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,477 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Perfect by 222.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,315 shares of the company's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,013 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PERF. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perfect from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Freedom Capital cut shares of Perfect from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Noble Financial cut shares of Perfect from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Perfect in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Perfect

Perfect Company Profile

Perfect Corp NYSE: PERF is a technology company specializing in beauty and personal care solutions. The company develops AI- and AR-driven platforms that enable virtual product try-on, personalized skincare analysis and digital marketing tools for cosmetics brands and retailers. Its software as a service (SaaS) offerings allow users to preview makeup and skincare products in real time, drive customer engagement across e-commerce and social media channels, and collect data-driven insights into consumer preferences.

The core products include virtual try-on applications, skin diagnostic tools and AI-powered recommendation engines.

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