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Short Interest in Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Declines By 24.0%

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Pola Orbis logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Short interest fell 24.0% to 786,686 shares as of April 15 (down from 1,035,357 on March 31), representing about 0.4% of shares outstanding and yielding a reported short‑interest ratio of ∞ days due to zero average daily volume.
  • Shares were flat at $8.70 with a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E of 31.07, and in its most recent quarterly report the company posted EPS of $0.13 (versus $0.06 consensus) while revenue of $288.95 million slightly missed estimates.
  • Pola Orbis is a Tokyo‑based cosmetics and personal care company behind the premium brands Pola, Orbis and Jurlique, selling skincare, makeup and health‑food products through direct sales, salons, online channels and select department stores.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF - Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 786,686 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 1,035,357 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Pola Orbis Price Performance

OTCMKTS PORBF remained flat at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. Pola Orbis has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.93 million. Pola Orbis had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

About Pola Orbis

(Get Free Report)

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc is a Tokyo‐based cosmetics and personal care company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of skincare, makeup, fragrance and health‐food products. Under its flagship brands—Pola, Orbis and Jurlique—the company offers premium anti‐aging and beauty‐enhancing solutions sold through direct sales consultants, company‐operated salons, online channels and select department stores. Its product portfolio spans cleansers, toners, creams, serums, foundation, sun care items and nutritional supplements, catering to diverse consumer needs from daily maintenance to specialized treatments.

The origins of Pola Orbis Holdings date back to 1929 with the founding of Pola Cosmetics, followed by the launch of mail‐order cosmetic specialist Orbis in 1987.

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