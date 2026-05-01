Short Interest in Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Grows By 14.4%

Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,217 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 17,667 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,390 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEB. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Seaboard by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 872 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seaboard by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Seaboard by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 376 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Seaboard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 99 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Seaboard by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company's stock.

Seaboard Trading Up 5.4%

SEB opened at $5,685.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,385.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,728.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Seaboard has a one year low of $2,437.00 and a one year high of $5,989.37.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $262.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.09%.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Seaboard's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.93%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation is a diversified agribusiness and transportation company engaged in a range of global operations. Organized into several operating segments, the company's principal activities include pork production and processing, commodity trading and milling, marine products, sugar production, and shipping. Seaboard's integrated business model spans the entire value chain—from feed grain procurement and hog production to finished pork products—enabling the company to capture efficiencies across each stage of its operations.

In its pork segment, conducted under the Seaboard Foods subsidiary, the company raises hogs and operates slaughter and processing facilities in the United States.

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