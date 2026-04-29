Short Interest in SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Drops By 28.0%

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF - Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 251,432 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 349,255 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 226.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

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SEGRO Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. 2,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SEGXF. UBS Group cut shares of SEGRO from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEGRO from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEGRO to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEGXF

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO PLC OTCMKTS: SEGXF is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.

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