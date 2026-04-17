Free Trial
→ A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read) (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Short Interest in SoftwareOne Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Decreases By 14.9%

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
SoftwareOne logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in SoftwareOne fell 14.9% in March to 805,560 shares, about 0.5% of the stock, implying an unusually high short-interest ratio of 2,275.6 days based on average daily volume.
  • Analysts lean negative: the stock's average rating is "Reduce" after two Hold ratings and one Sell, with Morgan Stanley downgrading to Underweight and Deutsche Bank reaffirming a Hold.
  • Shares recently opened at $8.01, trading below the 50-day ($8.57) and 200-day ($9.86) moving averages, with a 1-year range of $6.55 to $11.34.
  • Five stocks we like better than SoftwareOne.

SoftwareOne Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 805,560 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the March 15th total of 946,788 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,275.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company's stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWONF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of SoftwareOne in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SoftwareOne to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWONF

SoftwareOne Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWONF opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. SoftwareOne has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

About SoftwareOne

(Get Free Report)

SoftwareOne OTCMKTS: SWONF is a global provider of end-to-end software and cloud portfolio solutions, helping organizations optimize their software licensing, cloud migrations and ongoing digital transformation initiatives. The company partners with leading software publishers, hyperscalers and managed service providers to deliver advisory, procurement and lifecycle management services under a unified engagement model. Its platform-agnostic approach enables clients to simplify complex licensing scenarios, reduce costs and improve governance across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

Founded in 1985 in Stans, Switzerland, SoftwareOne has expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 90 countries worldwide.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SoftwareOne Right Now?

Before you consider SoftwareOne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SoftwareOne wasn't on the list.

While SoftwareOne currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for April 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The Fed's secret plan to trap your dollars
The Fed's secret plan to trap your dollars
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines