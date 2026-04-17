Short Interest in SoftwareOne Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Decreases By 14.9%

SoftwareOne Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 805,560 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the March 15th total of 946,788 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,275.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWONF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of SoftwareOne in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SoftwareOne to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWONF

SoftwareOne Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWONF opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. SoftwareOne has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

About SoftwareOne

SoftwareOne OTCMKTS: SWONF is a global provider of end-to-end software and cloud portfolio solutions, helping organizations optimize their software licensing, cloud migrations and ongoing digital transformation initiatives. The company partners with leading software publishers, hyperscalers and managed service providers to deliver advisory, procurement and lifecycle management services under a unified engagement model. Its platform-agnostic approach enables clients to simplify complex licensing scenarios, reduce costs and improve governance across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

Founded in 1985 in Stans, Switzerland, SoftwareOne has expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 90 countries worldwide.

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