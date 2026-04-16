Short Interest in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Increases By 45.6%

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,067,829 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the March 15th total of 8,972,275 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,123,512 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

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StandardAero Price Performance

Shares of SARO stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,639. StandardAero has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.58%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StandardAero will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised StandardAero from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on StandardAero in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna set a $38.00 price target on StandardAero in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SARO

Insider Transactions at StandardAero

In related news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,203,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 606,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,263,275.95. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,627,200. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of StandardAero

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in StandardAero by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,758 shares of the company's stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in StandardAero by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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