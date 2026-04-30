Short Interest in Zepp Health Corporation Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZEPP) Decreases By 18.9%

Zepp Health Corporation Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZEPP - Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 375,680 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 463,069 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,099 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zepp Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEPP. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zepp Health in the third quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,503,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in Zepp Health in the third quarter worth approximately $4,811,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Zepp Health by 16,412.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,302 shares of the company's stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 180,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,895,000. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company's stock.

Zepp Health Stock Up 5.0%

ZEPP traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.55. 46,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,638. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Zepp Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $254.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZEPP shares. Fundamental Research set a $56.28 price target on shares of Zepp Health and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zepp Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zepp Health

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corp is a technology company specializing in the design, development and sale of smart wearable devices and health management solutions. Through its flagship Amazfit brand and the Zepp software ecosystem, the company offers a range of products—including smartwatches, fitness bands, smart scales and health-oriented mobile applications—designed to track key biometric data such as heart rate, sleep patterns, blood oxygen levels and activity metrics. Zepp Health's integrated platform enables users to monitor wellness and fitness goals while leveraging cloud-based analytics for personalized insights.

At the core of Zepp Health's offering is its Zepp cloud platform, which aggregates and analyzes data collected from its hardware lineup.

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