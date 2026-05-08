Sidoti Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Archrock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Sidoti decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Archrock in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the energy company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Archrock's current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Archrock's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $373.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.36 million. Archrock had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

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AROC has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Archrock from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Archrock from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut Archrock from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Archrock from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $40.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AROC

Archrock Trading Down 2.7%

Archrock stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Archrock has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock in the first quarter worth $272,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 11.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the energy company's stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archrock by 1,817.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the energy company's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the first quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archrock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 857,373 shares of the energy company's stock worth $29,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Doug S. Aron sold 98,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $3,408,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 484,337 shares in the company, valued at $16,835,554.12. This represents a 16.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,413 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $382,573.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,792.18. This represents a 27.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,963 shares of company stock worth $6,336,907. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Archrock's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

Key Archrock News

Here are the key news stories impacting Archrock this week:

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock's offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company's core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

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