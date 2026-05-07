Sidoti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AGM

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Sidoti lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti analyst B. Mccarthy now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $4.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.70. The consensus estimate for Federal Agricultural Mortgage's current full-year earnings is $19.41 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Federal Agricultural Mortgage's Q4 2026 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.29 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.00.

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Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of AGM opened at $178.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $210.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.42.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $109.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.76 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.33%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Federal Agricultural Mortgage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,414 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,330 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $52,123,000 after purchasing an additional 39,702 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,132.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation NYSE: AGM, commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered in 1988 under the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Farmer Mac was established to enhance the availability of mortgage credit for the agricultural and rural utility sectors. The corporation operates as a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural infrastructure loans, providing lenders with liquidity and risk management solutions.

The company's principal business activities include purchasing and securitizing long-term fixed-rate agricultural mortgage loans and rural utilities loans originated by approved lenders.

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