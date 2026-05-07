Sidoti Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for HVT

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Sidoti decreased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies' current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

HVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 7.3%

HVT opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $350.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $27.67.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $189.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.99 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company's stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Haverty Furniture Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and home décor in the United States. Founded in 1885 by J.J. Haverty and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad assortment of upholstered furniture, case goods, mattresses, area rugs and decorative accessories. Customers can shop through a network of company-owned showrooms as well as an e-commerce platform, supported by in-house design services, delivery options and consumer financing programs.

Over more than a century of operation, Havertys has expanded its presence primarily across the Southeast and select markets beyond.

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