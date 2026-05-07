Sidoti Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI - Free Report) - Analysts at Sidoti lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of TrueBlue in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti analyst M. Riddick now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for TrueBlue's current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for TrueBlue's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

TBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $5.50 price objective on shares of TrueBlue in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.75.

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TrueBlue Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:TBI opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.61. The firm's 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $398.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $390.51 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 601.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,558 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Taryn R. Owen purchased 20,400 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $77,316.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 791,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,000,948.53. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Schweihs purchased 12,500 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 289,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,336.68. This represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TrueBlue News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TrueBlue this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 topline and EPS beat — TrueBlue reported Q1 revenue of ~$399M (up ~8% y/y) and an adjusted loss per share of ($0.41) that was slightly better than Street estimates; revenue and the beat help justify the stock moving higher. TrueBlue (TBI) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Q1 topline and EPS beat — TrueBlue reported Q1 revenue of ~$399M (up ~8% y/y) and an adjusted loss per share of ($0.41) that was slightly better than Street estimates; revenue and the beat help justify the stock moving higher. Positive Sentiment: Management expects sequential improvement — TrueBlue guided Q2 revenue growth of ~2%–8% and forecasted 130–170 basis points of sequential gross margin expansion, signaling operational leverage and better profitability ahead if execution holds. TrueBlue expects Q2 revenue growth

Management expects sequential improvement — TrueBlue guided Q2 revenue growth of ~2%–8% and forecasted 130–170 basis points of sequential gross margin expansion, signaling operational leverage and better profitability ahead if execution holds. Positive Sentiment: Rights plan accelerated-expiration — The company moved to accelerate the expiration of its shareholder rights plan (poison pill), a governance action that can be viewed positively by investors/activists because it reduces anti‑takeover protections and can increase strategic optionality. TrueBlue Accelerates Expiration of Shareholder Rights Plan

Rights plan accelerated-expiration — The company moved to accelerate the expiration of its shareholder rights plan (poison pill), a governance action that can be viewed positively by investors/activists because it reduces anti‑takeover protections and can increase strategic optionality. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / management commentary available — Transcripts of the Q1 call provide more color on demand, cost actions and strategy; investors should review the call for details behind the margin guidance and growth assumptions. TrueBlue Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call / management commentary available — Transcripts of the Q1 call provide more color on demand, cost actions and strategy; investors should review the call for details behind the margin guidance and growth assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 revenue guidance range slightly wide — Company gave a $405M–$430M revenue guide for Q2 (covers consensus), so the midpoint is roughly in line with Street expectations; outcome will depend on midpoint execution and margins. TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Q2 revenue guidance range slightly wide — Company gave a $405M–$430M revenue guide for Q2 (covers consensus), so the midpoint is roughly in line with Street expectations; outcome will depend on midpoint execution and margins. Negative Sentiment: Net loss widened and one‑time charge — TrueBlue reported a $20M net loss in Q1 (vs. $14M prior year), which included a $4M non‑cash goodwill impairment; margins remain negative and ROE is below zero, keeping profitability risks on the table. TrueBlue Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc is a Tacoma, Washington–based workforce solutions provider specializing in temporary staffing, permanent placement and managed service solutions. Operating through its subsidiaries and brands, TrueBlue connects clients across manufacturing, logistics, retail, construction and public sector markets with skilled professionals for both short-term and long-term engagements. The company's offerings encompass on-demand blue-collar labor, specialized industrial staffing, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and contingent workforce management.

TrueBlue's primary service lines include PeopleReady, which supplies general labor for construction, hospitality and event services; PeopleManagement, which focuses on technical and industrial professionals; PeopleScout, a global RPO business offering end-to-end talent acquisition and consulting; and Staff Management | SMX, which delivers seasonal staffing for large-scale events, amusement parks and federal workforce contracts.

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