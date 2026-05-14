Sidoti Comments on Tecnoglass' FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE:TGLS - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Sidoti increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Tecnoglass in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti analyst J. Romero now forecasts that the company will earn $2.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass' current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Tecnoglass' Q1 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGLS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tecnoglass from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on Tecnoglass from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $63.33.

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Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGLS opened at $38.55 on Thursday. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company's 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $243.00 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Tecnoglass's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy purchased 107,629 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $4,855,144.19. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 20,731,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $935,219,843.35. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Louise Carricarte acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $47,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,597. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 522,995 shares of company stock worth $22,912,205. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Capital World Investors grew its position in Tecnoglass by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,794,272 shares of the company's stock worth $120,055,000 after acquiring an additional 104,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tecnoglass by 15.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,395,000 after purchasing an additional 161,955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,209,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,858,000 after purchasing an additional 182,449 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 9.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,022,101 shares of the company's stock worth $68,389,000 after purchasing an additional 89,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,463 shares of the company's stock worth $62,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a vertically integrated designer, manufacturer and distributor of architectural glass, windows and aluminum products for the construction industry. The company's product portfolio includes tempered, laminated and insulated glass units, high‐performance aluminum windows, curtainwall systems and storefront solutions tailored to commercial, residential and institutional projects.

Established in 1994 as a family‐run enterprise in Barranquilla, Colombia, Tecnoglass has grown through significant investments in automated production lines, research and development, and international quality certifications.

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