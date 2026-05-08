Sidoti Cuts Earnings Estimates for ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS - Free Report) - Sidoti decreased their Q4 2027 earnings per share estimates for ONE Group Hospitality in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for ONE Group Hospitality's current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%.

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Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $4.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on STKS

ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,286,991 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 58,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,751 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,665 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 423.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 81,848 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 35.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,839 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company's stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

ONE Group Hospitality Inc is a full-service hospitality company primarily engaged in the development, ownership and operation of upscale restaurant and lounge concepts. The company's flagship brand, STK, combines a modern steakhouse menu with a high-energy lounge atmosphere, offering signature cuts of beef, fresh seafood, sushi selections, craft cocktails and an extensive wine program. ONE Group's concept emphasizes a seamless blend of fine dining and nightlife, catering to guests seeking both culinary excellence and an immersive social experience.

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, ONE Group deploys a mixed model of company-owned and franchised locations across multiple markets.

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