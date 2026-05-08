Sidoti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for HNI

HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI - Free Report) - Sidoti lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of HNI in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for HNI's current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for HNI's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

HNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of HNI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut HNI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on HNI from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.67.

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View Our Latest Analysis on HNI

HNI Trading Up 4.3%

HNI stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. HNI has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76.

HNI (NYSE:HNI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. HNI had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 0.04%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. HNI's revenue for the quarter was up 124.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HNI by 20.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in HNI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,239 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HNI in the 1st quarter worth about $10,666,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in HNI by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,290 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. HNI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 331.71%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, founded in 1944 as the Heating & Novelty Company and headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, is a leading manufacturer of office furniture and hearth products. Over its history, the company has evolved from producing gas heaters into two primary business segments: Office Furniture and Hearth & Home. HNI's Office Furniture division operates under well-known brands such as The HON Company, Allsteel, Gunlocke and Kimball, offering a comprehensive portfolio of workstations, seating, tables, storage solutions and acoustic products tailored for corporate, education, healthcare and government markets.

In its Hearth & Home segment, HNI designs, manufactures and distributes fireplaces, stoves, fireplace inserts, logs and related accessories.

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