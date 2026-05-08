Sidoti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for USNA

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Sidoti upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences' current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.

USNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered USANA Health Sciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

Shares of USNA opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.08 million, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $38.32. The company's fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.21%. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.290 EPS.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,485,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 715.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,416 shares of the company's stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 250,424 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 349.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 160,933 shares of the company's stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 125,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 99,063 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 109,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 85,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 4,461 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $95,197.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc is a Utah‐based company that develops, manufactures and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products through a network of independent distributors. Founded in 1992 by Dr. Myron Wentz, the company's portfolio includes vitamins, minerals, dietary supplements, weight‐management products and skin‐care formulations. USANA's products are formulated in its own laboratories to meet pharmaceutical‐grade standards, and the company has invested heavily in research and development and quality control to support its offerings.

Operating primarily through a direct selling model, USANA serves markets in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

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