Sidoti Forecasts Perfect's Q3 Earnings (NYSE:PERF)

Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Sidoti reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perfect in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti analyst A. Shah now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Perfect's current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Perfect (NYSE:PERF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter. Perfect had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 6.62%.

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PERF has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Perfect from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Perfect in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Noble Financial downgraded Perfect from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Freedom Capital cut Perfect from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Perfect Stock Performance

PERF stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31. Perfect has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

Institutional Trading of Perfect

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perfect by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,938,529 shares of the company's stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 464,702 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Perfect by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,595 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Perfect by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,477 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in shares of Perfect in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Perfect by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,013 shares in the last quarter.

About Perfect

Perfect Corp NYSE: PERF is a technology company specializing in beauty and personal care solutions. The company develops AI- and AR-driven platforms that enable virtual product try-on, personalized skincare analysis and digital marketing tools for cosmetics brands and retailers. Its software as a service (SaaS) offerings allow users to preview makeup and skincare products in real time, drive customer engagement across e-commerce and social media channels, and collect data-driven insights into consumer preferences.

The core products include virtual try-on applications, skin diagnostic tools and AI-powered recommendation engines.

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