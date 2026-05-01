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Sidoti Forecasts Perfect's Q3 Earnings (NYSE:PERF)

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Perfect logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Sidoti cut its Q3 2026 EPS estimate for Perfect to $0.00 from $0.01, while the consensus full‑year EPS estimate is $0.05.
  • Perfect reported $0.02 EPS (beating the $0.01 consensus) on $17.94M in revenue, but multiple firms have downgraded the stock and its MarketBeat average rating is "Reduce".
  • Shares trade around $1.66 with a market cap of $169M, a P/E of 33.2 and a 52‑week range of $1.24–$2.67, and institutional investors have recently adjusted stakes in the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Sidoti reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perfect in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti analyst A. Shah now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Perfect's current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Perfect (NYSE:PERF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter. Perfect had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 6.62%.

PERF has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Perfect from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Perfect in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Noble Financial downgraded Perfect from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Freedom Capital cut Perfect from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Perfect

Perfect Stock Performance

PERF stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31. Perfect has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

Institutional Trading of Perfect

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perfect by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,938,529 shares of the company's stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 464,702 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Perfect by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,595 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Perfect by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,477 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in shares of Perfect in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Perfect by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,013 shares in the last quarter.

About Perfect

(Get Free Report)

Perfect Corp NYSE: PERF is a technology company specializing in beauty and personal care solutions. The company develops AI- and AR-driven platforms that enable virtual product try-on, personalized skincare analysis and digital marketing tools for cosmetics brands and retailers. Its software as a service (SaaS) offerings allow users to preview makeup and skincare products in real time, drive customer engagement across e-commerce and social media channels, and collect data-driven insights into consumer preferences.

The core products include virtual try-on applications, skin diagnostic tools and AI-powered recommendation engines.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Perfect (NYSE:PERF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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