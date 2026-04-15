Sidoti Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Sidoti boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy's current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million.

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A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KGEI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised Kolibri Global Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Price Performance

Shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Kolibri Global Energy has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $8.27. The stock's fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $176.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kolibri Global Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Kolibri Global Energy by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,245 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020. Kolibri Global Energy Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

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