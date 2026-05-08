Sidoti Has Bearish Forecast for Mistras Group Q2 Earnings

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG - Free Report) - Sidoti lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Mistras Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Mistras Group's current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Mistras Group's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MG. Roth Mkm began coverage on Mistras Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Mistras Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Mistras Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mistras Group presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Mistras Group alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MG

Mistras Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of MG opened at $18.73 on Friday. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $596.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 3.06%.The company had revenue of $169.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.25 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MG. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,417 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company's stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions and services, with a primary focus on nondestructive testing (NDT), inspection, and monitoring of critical infrastructure and industrial assets. The company's offerings span a wide range of techniques—such as ultrasonic testing, eddy current detection, magnetic particle inspection, radiography and acoustic emission—to help clients in energy, petrochemical, aerospace, manufacturing and other sectors identify and address potential failures before they occur.

In addition to traditional NDT services, Mistras delivers engineered materials solutions, including composite repairs and specialty coatings, along with predictive maintenance and condition monitoring programs.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mistras Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mistras Group wasn't on the list.

While Mistras Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here